The NCUA clarifies its move to continue rulemaking after Trump issues a regulatory freeze memo.
New technology alliances announced for mobile loan origination and cloud systems.
Sarah Vega is named as NCUA's Acting Chairman McWatter's chief of staff.
Credit unions reveal nine new or completed merger plans in January 2017.
The order is expected to come this week. Meanwhile, Andrew Puzder's confirmation hearing has been pushed back again.
Online scams targeting credit unions and other financial institutions are evolving into social engineering.
One credit union comes to the defense of the CFPB.
A new batch of CEOs are appointed to lead credit unions in 2017.
“Dodd-Frank is a disaster; we’re going to be doing a big number on Dodd-Frank,” Trump tells small-business leaders.
A large remittance business merges with Ant Financial.
Nine credit unions reveal new hires and promotions this week.
The wheels are in motion for CUNA and the MWCUA's CU Ledger program.
The OCC is moving ahead with a special-purpose national charter for fintech firms offering traditional banking services.
Partner Colorado CU CEO Sundie Seefried discusses why her credit union is committed to helping the legal marijuana industry.
Evolving technology plans help achieve digital transformation initiatives.
An Experian expert analyzes the latest statistics on auto lending.
PenFed donates $30,000 to buy ALLY Chair adapted Segways for disabled
Staffers present Shoeboxes for the Elderly donations to Meals on
Credit union executives on the move across the country.
February 1, 2017
While indirect auto lending is growing in popularity, some credit unions have found that direct auto lending is a better...
