EMV Migration Progressing, Card Not Present Needs Fortifying A new report estimates 79% of ATMs completing EMV chip migration by the end of 2017.

Florida Man Sentenced in Credit Union Bitcoin Fraud Case A man is sentenced for a bitcoin fraud scheme involving a New Jersey credit union.

CU Tax Exemption Will Cost Feds $14.4 Billion Over Next 5 Years A new congressional report shows the credit union tax exemption will cost $14.4 billion in the next five years.

Washington Credit Union Under Investigation The now-merged GHW FCU is under investigation by its bonding company following unusual events including an office fire.

Most Consumers Still Debt Shy: Filene Medical bills, student loans and credit cards top consumer concerns, according to a new survey.