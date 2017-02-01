Smooth Transition Predicted for McWatters as NCUA's Acting Chair The CU industry reacts to McWatters being appointed by President Trump as NCUA's acting chairman.

Seven Indicted in Credit Union & Bank Fraud Scheme Seven people, including a Texas college basketball star, are indicted in a credit union fraud scheme.

56% of All Bills Now Paid Online, Study Finds This is a first - more than 50% of all bills paid in the U.S. are paid online.

Trump Chooses McWatters as Acting Chairman of NCUA President Trump appoints J. Mark McWatters to lead the NCUA. Metsger remains on the board.

CU Employee Held at Knifepoint During Brief Hostage Standoff The third credit union hostage situation in two months ends peacefully.

Creating New Market Strategies Aimed at Millennials Experts share ideas for credit unions to go all-in when marketing to millennials.