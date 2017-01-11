Advia Credit Union Makes Second Bank Purchase Michigan-based Advia Credit Union eyes expansion in the Wisconsin market.

Foreclosure Rates Continue to Drop The majority of foreclosures reported come from the housing bubble that burst 10 years ago.

DOL Fiduciary Rule Could Be Halted ‘Within Days’ of Inauguration While a bill to delay the rule is pending, there are faster routes, says U.S. Chamber of Commerce exec David...

Tampa Man Pleads Guilty in CU Bitcoin Fraud Case Anthony Murgio uses a CU as a front to process $10M in illegal transactions and obstructs an NCUA exam.

New Diebold Terminals Don’t Allow Mag Stripes Diebold’s new terminal prototype is less than 10 inches wide and shuns mag stripe readers.