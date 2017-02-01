Richard Wilbern, charged in a 2003 in-branch shooting death of a Xerox FCU member, faces a hearing next month.
The Senior Safe Act aims to protect credit unions from civil or administrative liability.
A new survey reveals how much consumers use their smartphones but do not use their mobile banking apps.
Should fintechs apply for a special purpose charter?
The CU industry reacts to McWatters being appointed by President Trump as NCUA's acting chairman.
Seven people, including a Texas college basketball star, are indicted in a credit union fraud scheme.
This is a first - more than 50% of all bills paid in the U.S. are paid online.
President Trump appoints J. Mark McWatters to lead the NCUA. Metsger remains on the board.
The third credit union hostage situation in two months ends peacefully.
Experts share ideas for credit unions to go all-in when marketing to millennials.
Agencies report strong credit union growth and expect better results if Trump follows through on promises.
In one suspected $10 million CU embezzlement case, three years have gone by without an indictment.
While retailers and CUs agree data breaches are bad, each group has its own interest in the issue.
A new report from Filene Research Institute explores options for credit unions with the Sandwich Generation.
In order to truly foster loyalty with today's consumers, CUs can consider three essential modern marketing tactics.
Quieter personalities have unmatched value in a culture obsessed with being loud and gregarious.
There are plenty of myths regarding contactless card communications.
Discover why analysis say that using teller cash recyclers (TCRs) either as a vault, or...
Today's customers want shorter wait times, expert advice and personal, concierge-style service.
Mobile has made it easier than ever to pay, but with that increase in ease...
We've put together answers to all the questions you raised about Contactless EMV, to help...
Lately it seems like credit unions are on everyone's radar. Increased regulatory scrutiny combined with...
Many companies sell data and offer one-off products that promise to help improve collection rates.
Explore the challenges and how banks are responding.
The benefits and challenges of Moving away from the traditional teller model and towards the...
Credit unions are facing unprecedented challenges.
PenFed donates $30,000 to buy ALLY Chair adapted Segways for disabled...Read more
Staffers present Shoeboxes for the Elderly donations to Meals on ...Read more
Credit union executives on the move across the country.Read more
February 1, 2017
While indirect auto lending is growing in popularity, some credit unions have found that direct auto lending is a better...
